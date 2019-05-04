Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Jumanji’ stars share New Mexico experiences on social media

May 4, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FARMINGTON, New Mexico (AP) — The stars of the latest installment in the “Jumanji” franchise have posted to social media about their experiences while filming in New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Friday that the cast and crew of the forthcoming “Jumanji” sequel have completed filming in Farmington.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black shared photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube about their time in the city 182 miles (293 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Hart and Johnson expressed gratitude and admiration for the Navajo Nation.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Johnson trained at Defined Fitness and said that while he required security to hold back overzealous fans, he can “highly recommend” the gym.

Black filmed himself playing — and losing — shuffleboard among the locals at Three Rivers Tap & Game Room.

“It’s a rad little town,” Black said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.