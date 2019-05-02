Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Justin Bieber working with YouTube on ‘top secret project’

May 2, 2019 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber got his start posting cover songs on YouTube and now he’s working with the platform on a “top secret project.”

YouTube announced Thursday that it is planning a project with the Grammy-winning Canadian pop star, set to premiere next year. No more details about the Bieber special were revealed.

Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances on YouTube. He went on to top the pop charts with hits like “Sorry” and “Boyfriend,” win a Grammy Award and tour the world.

YouTube announced a slate of new programming Thursday, including documentaries on Colombian singer Maluma and socialite Paris Hilton. They also said “Kevin Hart: What The Fit” would return for a third season next year.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

_____

Online:

https://youtube.googleblog.com/2019/04/2019-brandcast-stage-highlights.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.