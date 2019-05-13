Listen Live Sports

‘Killing Eve’ slays the competition at British TV awards

May 13, 2019 4:25 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Sharp-edged spy thriller “Killing Eve” has won three major trophies at the British Academy Television Awards, including best drama series.

Jodie Comer was named best actress for her performance as ruthless assassin Villanelle. She beat co-star Sandra Oh, who plays Villanelle’s secret-agent nemesis Eve.

Fiona Shaw was named best supporting actress on Sunday for playing a spy chief in the BBC series.

The show’s creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, thanked her cast “for taking risks. Jodie Comer almost swallowed a wasp in Tuscany. It was a really edgy moment that we did capture on camera.”

Benedict Cumberbatch was named best actor in a drama for playing a man confronting a lifetime of demons in “Patrick Melrose.”

The supporting actor trophy went to Ben Whishaw for political drama “A Very English Scandal.”

