Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm as new baby’s name

May 17, 2019 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — To messages of support and puzzlement, Kim Kardashian West has, seemingly, revealed her newborn’s name: Psalm West.

The beauty mogul, reality star, law student and wife of Kanye West took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born May 9. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a “Beautiful Mother’s Day” and said the couple are “blessed beyond measure.”

The baby is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kardashian West’s two pregnancies.

The baby joins 5-year-old sister North, 3-year-old brother Saint and 15-month-old sister Chicago.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.