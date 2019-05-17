Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Kinky Boots’ to star in movie theaters, coming full circle

May 17, 2019 9:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — If anyone is kicking themselves that they missed seeing the musical “Kinky Boots,” relax — it’s coming to a movie screen nearby this summer.

Fathom Events plans to show a performance from the London cast in nearly 500 movie theaters across America on June 25 and again on June 29.

The musical is about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. It has songs by Cyndi Lauper and a story by Harvey Fierstein.

The musical, which made its bow on Broadway in 2013, won the Tony Award that year and later a Grammy Award for best musical theater album. A London production won the Olivier Award.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Both the West End and Broadway runs are over, with the Broadway doors closing last month after more than six years and 2,500 performances. The filmed version was recorded at the Adelphi Theatre in London. It will star Matt Henry as Lola and Killian Donnelly as Charlie.

Viewers will also enjoy “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the story and “never-before-seen footage from the record-breaking Broadway run.”

Its appearance in movie theaters will mark a full-circle moment for the title: The show is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.