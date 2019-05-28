Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Kit Harington checks into wellness center post-‘Thrones’

May 28, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are “personal issues.”

A representative for Harington said Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-“Game of Thrones” break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released.

Harington played Jon Snow in HBO’s widely popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” which ended after eight seasons this month.

The 32-year-old actor is married to his “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.