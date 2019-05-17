Listen Live Sports

Levine’s company received $936K from Met in final season

May 17, 2019 11:43 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Records show conductor James Levine’s company received $936,755 from the Metropolitan Opera in his 47th and final season, a tenure cut short when he was fired as music director emeritus after an investigation found evidence of sexual abuse and harassment.

The payments to Phramus were disclosed Wednesday when the Met released its tax return for the year ending last July 31. The payments to Phramus were in the calendar year 2017.

Levine, who turns 76 next month, made his Met debut in 1971 was music or artistic director from 1976-2016, then became its music director emeritus after the 2016-17 season. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Phramus received $1,827,615 from the Met in the calendar year 2015 and $1,543,119 in 2016.

He was suspended in December 2017 and fired the following March. Levine and Phramus sued, claiming breach of contract and defamation, a case that still is progressing toward trial.

