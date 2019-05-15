Listen Live Sports

Life without parole for New Orleans rapper in double murder

May 15, 2019 9:01 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans rapper Widner ‘Flow’ Degruy has been sentenced to two life terms without parole for the 2015 Memorial Day slaying of two brothers.

News outlets report the 27-year-old man who had been signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money record label was sentenced Tuesday on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice convictions.

Prosecutors said Degruy shot Kendred and Kendrick Bishop, ages 18 and 22, in retaliation for stealing $8,000 and two guns from his girlfriend.

Degruy denied that, but his own mother testified against him, as did his co-defendant Jonathan Evans, who said the rapper had an issue with the Bishops. The 22-year-old Evans cooperated with authorities in exchange for 20 years in prison.

