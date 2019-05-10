Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man accused of director’s 1985 death appears in court

May 10, 2019 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Hollywood television director in 1985 has appeared in a North Carolina court.

The News Herald of Morganton reports that a Burke County judge on Friday ordered 52-year-old Edwin Jerry Hiatt held without bond until a June hearing. Hiatt was also appointed an attorney.

Hiatt has been charged with murder in the killing of Barry Crane in Los Angeles. A housekeeper found the body of Crane, who directed episodes of 1970s and ’80s TV shows including “The Incredible Hulk” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Crane’s death went unsolved until police said they matched a fingerprint from Crane’s stolen car to Hiatt last year. They subsequently used DNA testing and interviewed Hiatt.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hiatt told reporters he didn’t remember what happened and was a heavy drug user at the time.

___

Information from: The News Herald, http://www.morganton.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.