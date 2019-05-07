Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Marilyn Nelson given $100,000 award from Poetry Foundation

May 7, 2019 7:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Marilyn Nelson is receiving a $100,000 lifetime achievement award from the Poetry Foundation, which also is honoring Naomi Shihab Nye and Terrance Hayes.

The Chicago-based foundation announced Tuesday that Nelson has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize. Nelson is a three-time National Book Award finalist whose works include “Carver: A Life in Poems” and “The Fields of Praise: New and Selected Poems.” Previous winners of the Lilly prize include Adrienne Rich and W.S. Merwin.

Nye has been named the Young People’s Poet Laureate from 2019-2021, and will receive $25,000. Nye hopes to focus on underserved and rural communities. Hayes’ “To Float in the Space Between: A Life and Work in Conversation with the Life and Work of Etheridge Knight” won the $7,500 Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.