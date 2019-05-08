Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mel Gibson to play Santa Claus in ‘Fatman’ comedy

May 8, 2019 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Mel Gibson is to play Santa Claus in “Fatman,” a comedy that will be shopped at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Gibson is attached as Kris Kringle in the film to be directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms and is executive produced by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.

The filmmakers call it a “rowdy Santa tale” about an unorthodox Santa Claus who is targeted by a hitman hired by a 12-year-old after he receives coal in his stocking. Production is scheduled to begin early next year.

Domestic and international rights for the film will be up for sale in Cannes, the world’s largest film market.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Gibson most recently starred in “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Dragged Across Concrete.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.