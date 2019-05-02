Listen Live Sports

Mexican band Cafe Tacvba’s instruments, equipment stolen

May 2, 2019 3:06 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican rock band Cafe Tacvba said its instruments and other equipment were stolen and two crew members briefly detained in a highway robbery early Thursday.

In a statement, the band said a truck was carrying its gear through the central state of Puebla early for a scheduled Saturday concert in Cancun when it was assaulted.

The crew members were “brutally beaten and kidnapped for a while,” the statement said.

The band said it was working with authorities to recover the equipment, but regardless would play the show Saturday.

The stretch of highway connecting Puebla and neighboring Veracruz state is known for frequent robberies of cargo trucks as well as assaults on motorists.

