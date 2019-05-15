Listen Live Sports

Mick Jagger has his moves back after health problems

May 15, 2019 11:08 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s as if Mick Jagger is saying “Start Me Up.”

The 75-year-old rocker tweeted a video Wednesday of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment , reportedly for a heart valve issue. The treatment forced the Rolling Stones to postpone its No Filter tour.

Jagger was told by doctors in late March he could not go on tour “at this time.” Jagger tweeted he was “devastated” the band couldn’t tour, but said he hoped to be “back on stage as soon I can.”

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

