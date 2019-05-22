Listen Live Sports

Motown legend has Alabama lawmakers ‘Dancing in the Street’

May 22, 2019
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — When Motown legend Martha Reeves sings her 1964 hit “Dancing in the Street” in the Alabama House of Representatives, let the record show that lawmakers feel compelled to sing along.

Reeves, a native of Eufaula, Alabama, led lawmakers in song Wednesday.

The lead singer of the R&B group Martha & The Vandellas was in town to receive the Distinguished Artists Award by the Alabama State Council on the Arts at an event later in the day.

She told the legislators that she’s thrilled to be back in her home state.

After singing “The Lord’s Prayer,” Reeves was persuaded to give an unaccompanied performance of “Dancing in the Street.” As she did so, the lawmakers stood, swayed, clapped and sang enthusiastically.

