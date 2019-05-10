Listen Live Sports

Movie about Carolina Chocolate Drops opens NC film festival

May 10, 2019 5:01 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s fifth annual film festival is opening with a documentary feature about the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a group of three African Americans who turned to an 87-year-old fiddler as a mentor.

The Longleaf Film Festival opens Friday with a showing of “Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind,” which documents the journey of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and their relationship with fiddler Joe Thompson, who died in 2012. That relationship led the group to revive the black string-band tradition.

The film from John Whitehead is one of three that will show Friday at the N.C. Museum of History.

Various films will be shown Saturday, when panel discussions focused on diversity and opportunity in filmmaking and legal issues will be held.

The awards ceremony will be held Saturday evening.

