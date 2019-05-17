Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Netflix announces fashion design competition series

May 17, 2019 3:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a minute since a new fashion design competition has occurred. Enter: “Next in Fashion,” soon to come on Netflix.

The series is hosted by the first “Queer Eye” star to spin off, Tan France, along with fashion maven Alexa Chung. The show features 18 designers competing for $250,000 and the chance to sell their wares on Net-a-Porter.

No release date was announced. Netflix said in a statement Friday the competition is focused on trends and styles that have “influenced the way the entire world dresses.”

Among the judges are celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and Eva Chen, Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships. The show comes after a 17th-season makeover for “Project Runway” on Bravo starring Christian Siriano as mentor, Karlie Kloss as host and Brandon Maxwell among the judges.

