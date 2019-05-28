Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph has book out in September

May 28, 2019 11:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming book by Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph turned out differently than he had expected.

Randolph’s “That Will Never Work” is coming out Sept. 17, Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday. Randolph had intended to write a how-to book, but ended up writing more about his life, working in lessons he learned along the way. He will also share some encounters with fellow business giants, like the time in the late 1990s when he and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings considered selling the company to Amazon.com.

Randolph, who left Netflix in 2002, said he took a more personal approach at the suggestion of his editor, Phil Marino. He told The Associated Press during a recent interview that he wanted to write an “honest” memoir, covering both mistakes and triumphs.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.