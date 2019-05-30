Listen Live Sports

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi gives birth to 3rd child

May 30, 2019 12:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Reality TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has welcomed her third child into the world.

The 31-year-old “Jersey Shore” cast member tells People magazine she gave birth early Thursday morning to a boy named Angelo James LaValle. He weighs 7½ pounds.

Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle were already parents of a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. She says she’s now “outnumbered.”

In addition to “Jersey Shore,” Polizzi has been a cast member on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

