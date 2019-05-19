Listen Live Sports

Oprah Winfrey speaks at college graduation in Colorado

May 19, 2019 3:36 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey tells college graduates in Colorado small steps lead to big accomplishments.

Winfrey gave the commencement speech Sunday at Colorado College. The small liberal arts college in Colorado Springs awarded 590 undergraduate degrees.

Winfrey quoted black activist Angela Davis, who said: “You have to act as if it were possible to radically change the world. And you have to do it all the time.”

Winfrey says change doesn’t happen with big breakthroughs so much as day-to-day decisions.

The television personality and philanthropist once gave away a car to everybody in the audience on her show. Winfrey didn’t give the college graduates cars but copies of her book, “The Path Made Clear.”

She told them to expect failure in life but know that everything will be OK.

