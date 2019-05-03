Listen Live Sports

Peabo Bryson recovering after heart attack, cancels concerts

May 3, 2019 11:04 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for R&B singer Peabo Bryson says he is on his way to making a full recovery after suffering a mild heart attack.

Bryson’s representative says Friday he is improving but has to cancel several planned concerts so he can rest.

The statement reads, “Mr. Bryson is still listed in stable condition and is improving rapidly.”

Bryson, 68, is a two-time Grammy winner known for hits such as “Beauty & the Beast” and “A Whole New World.”

His rep says his family continues to ask for privacy, “but extends their deepest gratitude and appreciation to friends and fans for the outpour of love and support expressed throughout this experience.”

