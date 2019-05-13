Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Pillow Talk’ to ‘Lucky Me’: A list of Doris Day’s films

May 13, 2019 9:20 am
 
1 min read
Share       

The list of Doris Day’s films and her leading men:

1948— “Romance on the High Seas” (Jack Carson)

1949— “My Dream Is Yours” (Jack Carson); “It’s a Great Feeling” (Dennis Morgan, Jack Carson)

1950— “Young Man with a Horn” (Kirk Douglas); Tea for Two” (Gordon MacRae); “The West Point Story” (James Cagney)

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

1951— “Storm Warning” (Ronald Reagan); “Lullaby of Broadway” (Gene Nelson); “On Moonlit Bay” (Gordon MacRae); “Starlift” (cameo)

1952— “I’ll See You in My Dreams” (Danny Thomas); “The Winning Team” (Ronald Reagan)

1953— “April in Paris” (Ray Bolger); “By the Light of the Silvery Moon” (Gordon MacRae); “Calamity Jane” (Howard Keel)

1954— “Lucky Me” (Robert Cummings)

1955— “Young at Heart” (Frank Sinatra); “Love Me or Leave Me” (James Cagney)

1956— “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (James Stewart); “Julie” (Louis Jourdan).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

1957— “The Pajama Game” (John Raitt)

1958— “Teacher’s Pet” (Clark Gable); “Tunnel of Love” (Richard Widmark)

1959— “It Happened to Jane” (Jack Lemmon); “Pillow Talk” (Rock Hudson)

1960— “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” (David Niven); “Midnight Lace” (Rex Harrison)

1962— “Lover Come Back” (Rock Hudson); “That Touch of Mink” (Cary Grant); “Billy Rose’sJumbo” (Stephen Boyd).

1963— “The Thrill of It All” (James Garner); “Move Over Darling” (James Garner)

1964— “Send Me No Flowers” (Rock Hudson)

1965— “Do Not Disturb” (Rod Taylor)

1966— “Glass Bottom Boat” (Rod Taylor)

1967— “Caprice” (Richard Harris); “Ballad of Josie” (Peter Graves)

1968— “Where Were You When the Lights Went Out?” (Robert Morse)

1969— “With Six You Get Egg Roll” (Brian Keith)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.