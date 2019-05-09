Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Popular Virginia children’s singer faces child porn charge

May 9, 2019 2:26 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) — A popular children’s performer in northern Virginia has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

Fairfax County Police said on Thursday that 58-year-old Steven Rossi of Reston was arrested April 30 on 10 felony counts.

Rossi performed under the name M. Knick Knack and has been a popular children’s entertainer in the region for more than a decade. Recently, he had a standing gig playing Monday at the pavilion at Reston Town Center.

Police are continuing their investigation but say they do not believe Rossi had any contact with children in the images.

Court records indicate he is free on bond as he awaits a preliminary hearing.

The public defender’s office, which was appointed to represent him, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.

The Associated Press

