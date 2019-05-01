Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Publicist: Jussie Smollett won’t be at Chicago court hearing

May 1, 2019 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s publicist says the actor doesn’t intend to be at a hearing on whether a special prosecutor will be appointed to investigate prosecutors’ dismissal of charges against him.

Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct over allegations he staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in downtown Chicago. Publicist Hilary Rosen’s comments came as Smollett’s attorney filed a motion to quash retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien’s request to have Smollett appear Thursday in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Smollett’s attorney argues that the actor has moved out of Chicago and returning would force him to take “additional security measures.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is fighting the motion for a special prosecutor and trying to quash O’Brien’s subpoena for her to appear at the hearing.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.