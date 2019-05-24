Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Quentin Tarantino wins top dog award at Cannes Film Festival

May 24, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CANNES, France (AP) — Whether or not Quentin Tarantino wins the Palme d’Or this year, at least he’s not coming home without a trophy.

The director of the Cannes Film Festival entry “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” scooped up the top prize at the Palm Dog Awards. The awards are handed out annually to the canine stars — and human directors — of the festival’s most dog-centric flicks.

Tarantino surprised audience members Friday when he turned up to receive the trophy — a red dog collar — in person. He cheered pit bull Brandy, which is owned by Brad Pitt’s character in the film.

“I want to dedicate this to my wonderful actress Brandy. She has brought the Palm Dog home to America,” Tarantino said.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.