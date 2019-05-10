Listen Live Sports

Rapper whose show ended in shootout sentenced to prison

May 10, 2019 9:54 am
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Tennessee rapper whose Arkansas performance ended in a shootout has been sentenced to five years in prison for carrying a gun during the show nearly two years ago.

More than two dozen people were injured during Ricky Hampton’s July 2017 performance at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. Hampton, who uses the stage name “Finese2Tymes,” pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Thursday.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Hampton’s state sentence will begin after he finishes serving a five-year federal prison sentence for carrying a gun at a different Arkansas club.

His bodyguard, Kentrell Gwynn, pleaded guilty in March to a single count of aggravated assault for the Little Rock shooting and was sentenced to five years in prison.

