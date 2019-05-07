Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, wife expecting 9th child

May 7, 2019 12:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin has announced that he and his wife are expecting their ninth child.

In a post late Monday on his official House website, Duffy wrote: “God isn’t done with our family yet! Baby number nine coming to the crew this fall!” He wrote that he and his wife aren’t crazy, just full of hope for America’s future.

Duffy is a Republican who has represented the 7th District in northwestern and central Wisconsin since 2011. It’s the largest district in the state and covers all, or part of, 20 counties. He has been one of President Donald Trump’s biggest backers in the state.

Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were both reality TV personalities and met through the MTV show “The Real World.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered to a patrol boat from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.