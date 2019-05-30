Listen Live Sports

Restaurant must provide surveillance footage in Spacey case

May 30, 2019 4:49 pm
 
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A judge is ordering a Nantucket restaurant to hand over any surveillance footage taken the night prosecutors say actor Kevin Spacey groped a young man in 2016.

Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett’s ruling Thursday covers any existing surveillance video taken between 5 p.m. July 7, 2016, and 3 a.m. July 8, 2016.

Spacey is accused of groping the son of a former Boston TV anchor in the Club Car’s crowded bar. Spacey’s lawyers have called the allegations “patently false.”

The judge also granted the defense’s request to examine texts and other records from the man’s cellphone. Barrett denied several other defense requests, such as one for phone records of the man’s mother.

Another hearing in Spacey’s case is scheduled for Monday.

