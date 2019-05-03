Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rocker Jack White receives honorary doctorate in Detroit

May 3, 2019 3:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Rocker Jack White is now a doctor.

The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer received an honorary doctorate of humane letters Friday from Wayne State University, which he briefly attended. The school cited “his dedication to Detroit and significant contributions to the arts.”

White also was lauded for his local philanthropy. White says he could initially only afford a few film classes at the school, but they inspired his craft.

The 43-year-old White has earned multiple Grammy awards and nominations both as a solo artist and as a member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

White founded Third Man Records in Detroit in 2001 before relocating to Nashville, Tennessee. He opened a Third Man retail store near Wayne State in 2015 and added a vinyl record pressing plant a couple years later.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.