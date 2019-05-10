Listen Live Sports

Son of a gun: Louisiana won't add 'Jambalaya' to state songs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Me oh my oh: Hank Williams’ iconic “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” won’t become one of Louisiana’s official state songs.

Republican Sen. Norby Chabert, of Terrebonne Parish, told The Advocate he’s shelving the proposal for this legislative session.

Louisiana already has two official state songs: “Give Me Louisiana” and “You Are My Sunshine.”

Chabert’s proposal chafed some who objected to adding another song, particularly those who love “You Are My Sunshine.” It was sung by Jimmie Davis, a country singer from Jackson Parish who served two terms as Louisiana governor.

Alabama native Hank Williams released “Jambalaya” in 1952 and it was the best-selling record for 14 weeks. It’s often played at Louisiana functions, particularly in southern parishes, because of its celebration of the region’s culture.

Senate Bill 192: www.legis.la.gov

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

