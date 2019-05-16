The CW’s prime-time schedule for fall 2019

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The CW’s prime-time schedule for the 2019 fall season:
Monday
8 p.m. — “All American”
9 p.m. — “Black Lightning”
Tuesday
8 p.m. — “The Flash”
9 p.m. — “Arrow”
Wednesday
8 p.m. — “Riverdale”
9 p.m. — “Nancy Drew”
Thursday
8 p.m. — “Supernatural”
9 p.m. — “Legacies”
Friday
8 p.m. — “Charmed”
9 p.m. — “Dynasty”
10 p.m. —
Saturday
— Local programming.
Sunday
8 p.m. — “Batwoman”
9 p.m. — “Supergirl”
