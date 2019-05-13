The Latest: Rapper Kodak Black facing federal gun charge

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a series of arrests connected to a South Florida hip-hop festival (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Rapper Kodak Black has made his initial appearance on a gun charge in Miami federal court.

The 21-year-old, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was charged with making a false statement while attempting to purchase a firearm. His hearing was Monday afternoon.

The rapper was arrested Saturday shortly before he was set to appear on stage Rolling Loud, a Miami-area hip-hop festival. Police are investigating connections between the festival and a series of shooting that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen said the rapper mistakenly failed to indicate he’s currently under indictment while filling out the form before purchasing a firearm from a licensed dealer.

Black has been arrested numerous times, including last month on drug and weapons charges as he crossed from Canada into the U.S. near Niagara Falls, New York. He’s also facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina.

The rapper is slated to return to court Wednesday.

___

This story corrects the attorney’s name to Bradford Cohen.

___

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested after refusing to leave a VIP area at a South Florida hip-hop festival.

A Miami-Dade police report says Jackson was arrested Friday night and charged with resisting arrest and escape at the Rolling Loud Festival, which was held Friday through Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Police are investigating connections between the festival and a series of shooting that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

An officer says Jackson was told to leave a VIP because he didn’t have a pass. The report says Jackson left, returned and then refused to leave, prompting the officer to handcuff Jackson and remove him from the area.

The report says Jackson was told to sit on a golf cart but ran away when the officer wasn’t looking. Jackson was located a short time later and taken to jail.

Jackson was released Saturday on $1,000 bail. His next hearing in June 10.

___

8 a.m.

Miami area law enforcement agencies are looking for connections between a series of shootings that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

Miami-Dade police said Monday at least seven people have been detained in the Sunday afternoon shooting outside Trump International Beach Resort Miami, where 19-year-old Kaylyn Marie Long was wounded. The Miami Herald reported that a witness said she’s the girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy. The gunfire killed a 43-year-old man ending his shift across the street in Sunny Isles Beach, and grazed a 5-year-old boy.

Police later detained four men as they tried to enter the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

Miami Beach Police say rapper AAB Hellabandz, whose real name was Ameer Golston, was killed early Saturday.

