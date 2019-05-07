The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending May 3:

Fiction:

1. More Bedtime Stories for Cynics by Kirsten Kearse, Gretchen Enders, Cirocco Dunlap, Aparna Nancherla, Matt Lieb, narrated by Nick Offerman, Patrick Stewart, Alia Shawkat, Ellen Page, Jane Lynch, Anjelica Huston, Mike Birbiglia, Rachel Dratch, Matt Walsh, Nicole Byer, Aparna Nancherla, Harry Goaz, Gary Anthony Williams (Audible Studios)

2. The Mystery of Alice by Lee Bacon, narrated by Bryan Kennedy, Jessica Almasy, Josh Hurley, Cassandra Morris, Libby McKnight, Emily Bauer, Michael Crouch (Audible Studios)

3. Black Crow, White Snow by Michael Livingston, narrated by Janina Edwards (Audible Studios)

4. Heads Will Roll by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, narrated by Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne, Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep, Peter Dinklage, full cast (Audible Studios)

5. Evil Eye by Madhuri Shekar, narrated by Nick Choksi, Harsh Nayaar, Annapurna Sriram, Bernard White, Rita Wolf (Audible Studios)

6. The Dispatcher by John Scalzi, narrated by Zachary Quinto (Audible Studios)

7. The Darkwater Bride: An Audible Original Drama by Marty Ross, narrated by Clare Corbett, Donal Finn, Jamie Glover, Freya Mavor, Adrian Scarborough (Audible Studios)

8.Skyward by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Suzy Jackson (Audible Studios)

9. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1 by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

10 . Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. The 3-Day Effect by Florence Williams, narrated by Florence Williams (Audible Studios)

2. The Mueller Report: The Findings of the Special Counsel Investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, Special Counsel’s Office U.S. Department of Justice, narrated by Marc Vietor, Mark Boyett, Victor Bevine (Audible Studios)

3. The Wild Heart of Stevie Nicks by Rob Sheffield, narrated by Rob Sheffield (Audible Studios)

4. Elizabeth II: Life of a Monarch: An Audible Original by Ruth Cowen, narrated by Jennie Bond, Tim Piggott-Smith, Lindsay Duncan (Audible Studios)

5. The Beautiful Brain: An Audible Original by Hana Walker-Brown, narrated by Hana Walker-Brown (Audible Studios)

6. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by Michelle Obama (Random House Audio)

7. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

9. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

10. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by David Goggins, Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

