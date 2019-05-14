Listen Live Sports

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

May 14, 2019 2:47 pm
 
iBook charts for week ending May 12, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel – 9780399179334 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Big Kahuna by Janet Evanovich & Peter Evanovich – 9780525536659 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316528443 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Girl With No Past by Kathryn Croft – 9781910751237 – (Bookouture)

7. Storm Cursed by Patricia Briggs – 9780698195820 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Skull Crusher by Penelope Sky – 9781386017097 – (Penelope Sky)

9. Neon Prey by John Sandford – 9780525536598 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Pioneers by David McCullough – 9781501168697 – (Simon & Schuster)

