Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

May 7, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 5, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

2. The Girl In the Spider’s Web

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

3. Serenity (2019)

4. The Mule (2018)

5. Cold Pursuit

6. Arctic

7. Fighting With My Family

8. The Avengers

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

9. Captain America: The First Avenger

10. Iron Man

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Arctic

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. I Kill Giants

4. In Order of Disappearance

5. Mr. Right (2016)

6. In Search of Greatness

7. Egg

8. Mid90s

9. In Like Flynn

10. Dragged Across Concrete

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.