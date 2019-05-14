Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

May 14, 2019 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 12, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

3. What Men Want

4. John Wick – Double Feature

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

6. Everybody Knows (Todos lo Saben)

7. The Mule (2018)

8. Serenity (2019)

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

9. Cold Pursuit

10. Aquaman (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Arctic

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. The Professor and the Madman

4. Westside vs the World

5. Egg

6. Still

7. I Kill Giants

8. The Disaster Artist

9. Birds of Passage

10. Scotch: A Golden Dream

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.