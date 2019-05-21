Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

May 21, 2019 1:30 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 19, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Cold Pursuit

2. Apollo 11 (2019)

3. The Upside

4. John Wick – Double Feature

5. Fighting With My Family

6. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

7. John Wick: Chapter 2

8. What Men Want

9. John Wick

10. The Mule (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dawn Wall

2. Never Look Away

3. The Professor and the Madman

4. Arctic

5. On the Basis of Sex

6. Egg

7. Birds of Passage

8. Westside vs the World

9. Climax

10. A Violent Separation

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

