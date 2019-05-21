The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 19, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Color Hole 3DGood Job Games

2. YOLO: Q&APopshow, Inc.

3. Blocksbuster!Voodoo

4. Roller Splat!Voodoo

5. SnapchatSnap, Inc.

6. AMAZE!!!Crazy Labs

7. Purple DiverVoodoo

8. Stack Ball 3DAzur Interactive Games Limited

9. Traffic Run!Geisha Tokyo Inc.

10.Run Race 3DGood Job Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop, Games AB

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10.Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Blocksbuster!, Voodoo

2. Color Hole 3D, Good Job Games

3. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

4. MuzArcade, Music Powered Games, LLC.

5. Stack Ball 3D,Azur Interactive Games Limited

6. Run Race 3D,Good Job Games

7. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Purple Diver, Voodoo

10.Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

