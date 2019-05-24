On May 24, 1963, electric blues guitarist Elmore James suffered a fatal heart attack in Chicago at the age of 45. James, whose best-known recording was “Dust My Broom,” influenced such rock musicians as Keith Richards and Eric Clapton.

In 1969, Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull were arrested for marijuana possession at their home in London.

In 1974, bandleader and composer Duke Ellington died of lung cancer at the age of 75. Ellington composed such standards as “Mood Indigo” and “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good.”

In 1978, the debut album by Van Halen went gold in the U.S.

In 1980, members of Genesis surprised fans by showing up at the box office of the Roxy in Los Angeles to sell tickets to their benefit for local hospitals the following night.

In 1990, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses and Erin Everly, singer Don Everly’s daughter, filed for divorce. They were married 27 days.

In 1995, the members of Lynyrd Skynryd put their handprints and signatures into the Hollywood Rock Walk.

In 2000, Britney Spears’ album “Oops!…I Did It Again” sold 1.3 million copies its first week out, giving her the most first-week sales for a female artist.

In 2006, Taylor Hicks beat out Katherine McPhee to win the fifth season of “American Idol.”

In 2010, Slipknot bassist Paul Gray was found dead in a hotel room in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 38. An autopsy determined he died of a drug overdose.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 82. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 81. Musician Bob Dylan is 78. Actor Gary Burghoff (“MASH”) is 76. Singer Patti LaBelle is 75. Actress Priscilla Presley is 74. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 72. Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” ”Iris”) is 70. Actor Alfred Molina is 66. Singer Rosanne Cash is 64. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 59. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is 59. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 56. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 54. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 52. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ”Without A Trace”) is 52. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ”The Cosby Show”) is 50. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 50. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 39. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 38. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 37. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 33. Country singer Billy Gilman is 30. Rapper G-Eazy is 30. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 25.

