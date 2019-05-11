On May 11, 1970, the three-record “Woodstock” soundtrack was released. It went gold within two weeks.

In 1972, John Lennon said on “The Dick Cavett Show” that he thought he had been followed and had had his phone tapped the past few months.

In 1979, Peaches and Herb received a platinum record for “Reunited.”

In 1981, musician Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital of a brain tumor at the age of 36. The previous fall, he had collapsed on stage.

In 1990, singer Richie Valens was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, Pearl Jam first started recording their debut album, “Ten.”

In 1996, a 17-year-old fan was crushed to death at a Smashing Pumpkins concert in Dublin.

In 2002, Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton’s home on Cape Cod caught fire and was burned to the ground. No one was hurt.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Mort Sahl is 92. Jazz musician Carla Bley is 83. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 78. Actress Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 71. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo (SHOH’-ray ahg-DASH’-loo) (“24”) is 67. Actress Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ”Titanic”) is 67. Actor Boyd Gaines is 66. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 64. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 60. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 56. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ”O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 55. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 51. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 51. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 49. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 44. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso (PER’-tuh KEE’-wee-lahk-soh) of Apocalyptica is 41. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ”Tuck Everlasting”) is 37. Rapper Ace Hood is 31. Singer Prince Royce is 30. Actress Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 26. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 25.

