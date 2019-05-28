On May 28, 1966, Ike and Tina Turner released “River Deep, Mountain High.”

In 1976, the Allman Brothers Band broke up after Gregg Allman testified against his personal road manager, Scooter Herring, who was charged with drug trafficking. The band reformed in 1978.

In 1977, singer-actor John Davidson escaped a fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky, which killed 164 people and injured 130. Davidson stayed to help the victims.

Also in 1977, Bruce Springsteen settled his year-long suit against ex-manager Mike Appel and immediately began recording his “Darkness on the Edge of Town” album.

In 1983, The US Festival opened in San Bernardino, California. It lost millions of dollars, largely because of huge fees paid to such performers as David Bowie and Van Halen.

In 1996, singer Dave Gahan (GAHN) of Depeche (duh-PESH’) Mode was arrested after allegedly overdosing on a speedball of cocaine and heroin at his hotel in suburban Los Angeles.

In 1998, actor Phil Hartman was shot to death by his wife, Brynn, who then killed herself. Hartman was 49.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Carroll Baker is 88. Actor John Karlen (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 86. Singer Gladys Knight is 75. Singer Billy Vera is 75. Singer John Fogerty is 74. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 63. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 61. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 57. Actress Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Country singer Phil Vassar is 55. Singer Chris Ballew (bah-LOO’) of Presidents of the United States of America is 54. Singer Kylie Minogue is 51. Rapper Chubb Rock is 51. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 50. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” ″The View”) is 42. R&B singer Jaheim is 42. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 41. Actress Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″Undeclared”) is 40. Actress Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 37. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (eh-cheek-uh-WAHK’-ay) (“24”) is 37. Singer Colbie Caillat (kal-LAY’) is 34. Actress Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 34.

