On May 23, 1954, CBS gave Johnny Carson a summer TV game show called “Earn Your Vacation.”

In 1970, New Musical Express reported that the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album set a record for initial sales in the U.S., with 3.7 million advance orders.

Also in 1970, The Grateful Dead played its first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival. Their opening act was Mungo Jerry.

In 1975, the Beach Boys on tour with Chicago literally got the joint jumping for the second night in a row. The second level at the Oakland Coliseum was noticeably shaking in film footage. And the day before, at the Anaheim Stadium, the mezzanine was seen vibrating as much as 18 inches.

Advertisement

In 1979, Tom Petty filed for bankruptcy to get out of his contract with MCA Records. He later signed with a new MCA affiliate that issued his successful comeback album, “Damn the Torpedoes.”

In 1987, 12 former members of the Doobie Brothers reunited for a charity concert in Los Angeles. After raising more than $360,000 for Vietnam veterans, the group decided to make more appearances together.

In 1989, K.T. Oslin became the first female country singer to have an album go platinum. Her album “80’s Ladies” had two number-one hits, “I’ll Always Come Back” and “Do Ya.”

In 1990, the IRS auctioned off Willie Nelson’s golf course and country club for the second time to collect $230,000 toward his delinquent tax bill. After the first auction, the government had bought the property back.

Also in 1990, the movie “Pretty Woman” opened.

In 1997, comedian Tim Allen was arrested for speeding and drunk driving in suburban Detroit.

In 2005, Tom Cruise leaped on a couch and pumped his fist to express his love for Katie Holmes during an appearance on “Oprah.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Barbara Barrie is 88. Actress Joan Collins is 86. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 83. Actress Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 74. Country singer Judy Rodman is 68. Comedian Drew Carey is 61. Actress Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 61. Country singer Shelly West is 61. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 59. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 58. Actress Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 54. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 52. Actress Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 51. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 49. Singer Lorenzo is 47. Country singer Brian McComas is 47. Singer Maxwell is 46. Singer Jewel is 45. Actress LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ”Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 35. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 33. Singer Sarah Jarosz (juh-ROHZ’) is 28.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.