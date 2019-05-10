On May 10, 1963, the Rolling Stones began their first recording session in London for Decca Records. The band recorded the Chuck Berry song “Come On” and Willie Dixon’s “I Want To Be Loved.”

In 1967, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones was formally charged with illegal possession of pep pills, while fellow Stone Keith Richards was charged with allowing pot to be smoked on his premises. As the case was going to court, police arrested another Stone, Brian Jones, at his London apartment and charged him with drug possession.

In 1969, The Turtles played at the White House at the invitation of Tricia Nixon. Stories later circulated that the band was snorting cocaine on Abraham Lincoln’s desk.

In 1975, Human Kindness Day was celebrated in Washington with a concert by Stevie Wonder in front of the Washington Monument. About 125,000 people attended.

In 1977, actress Joan Crawford died in New York.

Also in 1977, Adam and the Ants played their first public concert at a restaurant in London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts. Singer Adam Ant had told the booker they were a country band but showed up wearing leather, a hood and chains. The booker paid them their $15 fee after one song and asked them to leave.

In 1983, Metallica began recording their first album in Rochester, New York.

In 1986, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married actress Heather Locklear. They later divorced.

In 1991, Madonna’s “Truth or Dare” concert tour documentary opened in North America.

In 2005, model Heidi Klum married singer Seal. They later divorced.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 81. Singer Donovan is 73. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc (ten-see-see) is 73. Singer Dave Mason is 73. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 62. Singer Bono (BAH’-noh) of U2 is 59. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 58. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 56. Model Linda Evangelista is 54. Rapper Young MC is 52. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 51. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 51. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 50. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ”The Good Wife”) is 49. Actress Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ”The General’s Daughter,” ”Unbreakable”) is 48. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 47. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 42. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ”Kenan and Kel”) is 41. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 39. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 36. Actress Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 30. Actress Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 29.

