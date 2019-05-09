On May 9, 1965, Bob Dylan played the first of two sold-out performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Both shows had sold out in less than four hours. Donovan and The Beatles were in the audience for opening night.

In 1970, Lynyrd Skynyrd first performed “Free Bird” in public, at the grand opening of the Jacksonville Art Museum in Jacksonville, Florida.

In 1978, singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes fell off the stage during a concert in England and broke his leg.

In 1989, country singer Keith Whitley was found dead at his Nashville-area home. A coroner ruled he died of an overdose of alcohol. He was 33.

In 1990, singer Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor refused to appear with comedian Andrew Dice Clay on “Saturday Night Live.”

In 1994, singer Willie Nelson was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge after police in Hewitt, Texas, found the butt of a joint in the ashtray of his Mercedes-Benz.

In 2000, singer Marc Anthony married former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres in Las Vegas. They divorced in 2004.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 83. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 82. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 82. Singer Tommy Roe is 77. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 75. Singer Clint Holmes is 73. Actress Candice Bergen is 73. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 72. Singer Billy Joel is 70. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 69. Actress Alley Mills (“The Wonder Years”) is 68. Actress Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 66. Actress Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 63. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 58. Singer David Gahan (GAHN) of Depeche (deh-PESH’) Mode is 57. Actress Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ”The Wire”) is 55. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 49. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 48. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (DI’-uh-MAN’-toh-POO’-lehs) (“Episodes,” ”24″) is 44. Singer Tamia (tuh-MEE’-ah) is 44. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 42. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 40. Actress Rosario Dawson is 40. Musician Andrew W.K. is 40. Actress Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ”In Plain Sight,” ”American Dreams”) is 37. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 34. Actress Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ”The Newsroom”) is 33.

