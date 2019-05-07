On May 7, 1941, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra recorded “Chattanooga Choo Choo” for RCA Victor.

In 1972, the Rolling Stones released the album “Exile on Main Street,” featuring the song “Tumbling Dice.”

In 1973, George Harrison released “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth).”

In 1990, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys crashed a news conference to announce that he was fit to handle his own affairs. Wilson’s cousin Stan Love was going to announce that he wanted to become a legal overseer of Wilson’s life and estate.

In 1991, singer Wilson Pickett was arrested in Englewood, New Jersey, after driving over the lawn of Mayor Donald Aronson, who was his neighbor. Pickett was charged with drunk driving and with threatening the mayor.

In 1996, actor Martin Lawrence was hospitalized after he was found screaming in a busy intersection in Los Angeles. His doctor said Lawrence was being treated for exhaustion.

On 1997, Marilyn Manson won his lawsuit against the New Jersey Sports and Exhibition Authority, who tried to prevent him from playing with Ozzfest at Giants Stadium.

In 1998, singer Eddie Rabbitt died of lung cancer in Nashville. He was 56.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Thelma Houston is 76. Actress Robin Strasser (“One Life To Live,” ?Passions”) is 74. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 73. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann (KROYTZ’-man) of the Grateful Dead is 73. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 69. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” ?Fast Times At Ridgemont High”) is 67. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 60. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 58. Actress Traci Lords is 51. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 49. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 48. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” ?Road Trip”) is 45. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 33. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” ?The Hunger Games”) is 27. Actress Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” ?Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 25.

