On May 5, 1968, Buffalo Springfield performed its last concert in Long Beach, California. Surviving members reunited in 2010.

In 1984, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and Jim Kerr of Simple Minds got married. They have since divorced.

In 1986, Cleveland was named as the future site for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It opened nine years later.

In 1990, “Crocodile Dundee” star Paul Hogan and co-star Linda Kozlowski were married in Sydney, Australia. She filed for divorce in 2013.

In 1996, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly beating each other up. That same week, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was charged with beating up his wife at the Los Angeles airport.

In 1997, Charlton Heston was elected the vice president of the National Rifle Association.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Pat Carroll is 92. Actor Michael Murphy is 81. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ”Aliens”) is 79. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 76. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” ”Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 75. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 74. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 71. Actress Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ”Knots Landing”) is 64. Actress Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ”Beverly Hills Cop”) is 62. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 60. Newsman Brian Williams is 60. Actress Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 46. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 44. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 40. Singer Craig David is 38. Actress Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 38. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ”The Tudors”) is 36. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 36. Singer Adele is 31. Singer Chris Brown is 30.

