On May 14, 1970, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young announced their breakup. They have regrouped several times, both with and without Neil Young.

Also in 1970, actress Billie Burke died at the age of 84. She’s probably best known for playing Glinda the Good Witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

In 1976, former Yardbirds vocalist Keith Relf was electrocuted at his home in London. He was found by a plugged-in guitar. Relf was 33.

In 1982, guitarist Fast Eddie Clark left Motorhead in the middle of the band’s U.S. tour. Brian Robertson, formerly of Thin Lizzy, was his replacement.

In 1987, actress Rita Hayworth died at the age of 68.

In 1996, actress Melanie Griffith married actor Antonio Banderas in London. Their divorce was made final in December 2015.

In 1998, Frank Sinatra died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. He was 82.

Also in 1998, the last episode of “Seinfeld” aired on NBC.

Today’s Birthdays: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 75. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 75. Actress Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 71. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” ”Back to the Future”) is 68. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 67. Actor Tim Roth is 58. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 57. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 57. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 53. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 53. Singer Raphael Saadiq (sah-DEEK’) (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 53. Actress Cate Blanchett is 50. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block is 50. Director Sofia Coppola (KOH’-pah-lah) (“Lost In Translation”) is 48. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 47. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 46. Singer Shanice is 46. Actress Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 45. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 41. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 41. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 40. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 38. Actress Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” ”Joan of Arcadia”) is 36. Actress Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 26.

