On May 13, 1955, a riot broke out at an Elvis Presley concert in Jacksonville, Florida. It was the first time trouble was reported at one of his concerts. Witnesses say the crowd went crazy when Presley said, “Girls, I’ll see you backstage.”

In 1971, singer Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane smashed her car into a wall, forcing the cancellation of a recording session.

In 1974, more than 50 people were injured outside of a Jackson Five concert in Washington when fans started smashing bottles.

In 1977, The Beatles released their first live album, “The Beatles At The Hollywood Bowl.”

In 1985, musician Bruce Springsteen and actress Julianne Phillips got married in Oregon on her birthday. They divorced in 1988, and Springsteen later married his backup singer, Patti Scialfa (skee-AL’-fah).

In 1992, guitarist John Frusciante (froo-SHAN’-tee) quit the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He rejoined the band six years later.

In 1997, members of Midnight Oil purposely blocked traffic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to protest the city’s air quality. They sat in arm chairs and sofas in the middle of a normally busy street for an hour.

In 2004, the final episode of “Frasier” aired on NBC.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ”Gods and Generals”) is 81. Actor Harvey Keitel (ky-TEL’) is 80. Actress Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 71. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 70. Singer Stevie Wonder is 69. Actress Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 63. Comedian Stephen Colbert (kohl-BEHR’) (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 55. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 55. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 55. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53. Actress Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 51. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 47. Actor Brian Geraghty (GEHR’-eh-tee) (“The Alienist,” ”Boardwalk Empire”) is 44. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 40. Actor Iwan Rheon (IH’-wahn RAY’-on) (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actress Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 33. Actor Robert Pattinson is 33. Actress Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 32. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 31. Actress Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 26.

