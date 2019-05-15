On May 15, 1963, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” by Tony Bennett won the Grammy for Record of the Year. Vaughan Meader won album of the year for his comedy album, “The First Family.” Robert Goulet (goo-LAY’) won the best new artist Grammy.

In 1974, bassist Bill Wyman became the first Rolling Stone to have a solo album, with the release of “Monkey Grip.”

In 1984, guitarist Nils Lofgren joined Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

In 1988, Michael Jackson made the top of the New York Times best-seller list with his autobiography, “Moonwalker.”

In 1995, Scott Weiland (WY’-land) of Stone Temple Pilots was arrested after allegedly buying drugs in a motel parking lot near Pasadena, California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 83. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 83. Singer Trini Lopez is 82. Singer Lenny Welch is 81. Actress-singer Lainie Kazan is 77. Actress Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ”Hee Haw”) is 77. Country singer K.T. Oslin is 77. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ”Mulholland Falls”) is 73. Musician Brian Eno is 71. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 69. Musician Mike Oldfield is 66. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 64. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 58. Actor David Charvet (shahr-VAY’) (“Melrose Place”) is 47. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 45. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 41. Bassist David Hartley of The War On Drugs is 39. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 38. Actress Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ”American Horror Story”) is 37. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 37. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 35.

