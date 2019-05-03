Tomorrow’s birthdays

Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 82. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 75. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 72. Country singer Stella Parton is 70. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 69. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 69. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 68. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 67. Singer Oleta Adams is 66. Country singer Randy Travis is 60. Actress Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 58. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ”Blades of Glory”) is 49. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 47. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 44. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 40. Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 38. Rapper Jidenna is 34. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds”) is 25. Country singer RaeLynn is 25. Actress Amara (uh-MAH’-ruh) Miller (“The Descendants”) is 19.

