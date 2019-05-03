Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tomorrow’s birthdays

May 3, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 82. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 75. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 72. Country singer Stella Parton is 70. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 69. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 69. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 68. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 67. Singer Oleta Adams is 66. Country singer Randy Travis is 60. Actress Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 58. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ”Blades of Glory”) is 49. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 47. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 44. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 40. Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 38. Rapper Jidenna is 34. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds”) is 25. Country singer RaeLynn is 25. Actress Amara (uh-MAH’-ruh) Miller (“The Descendants”) is 19.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.