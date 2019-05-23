Listen Live Sports

Tomorrow’s birthdays

May 23, 2019 2:41 pm
 
Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 82. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 81. Musician Bob Dylan is 78. Actor Gary Burghoff (“MASH”) is 76. Singer Patti LaBelle is 75. Actress Priscilla Presley is 74. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 72. Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” ”Iris”) is 70. Actor Alfred Molina is 66. Singer Rosanne Cash is 64. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 59. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is 59. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 56. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 54. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 52. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ”Without A Trace”) is 52. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ”The Cosby Show”) is 50. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 50. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 39. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 38. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 37. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 33. Country singer Billy Gilman is 30. Rapper G-Eazy is 30. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 25.

